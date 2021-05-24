The Yobe State Ministry of Health in collaboration with Saving One Million Lives Programme, has sent 10 nurses and doctors on Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Special Baby Care Unit (SBCU) training for effective manning of the newly established units in the state.

Commissioner of Health, Dr Mohammed Lawan Gana stated this while speaking to newsmen shortly after a farewell meeting with the selected health personnel in Damaturu.

Gana states that the training followed the establishment of Intensive Care Units at the Specialist Hospital Damaturu and the Yobe State University Teaching Hospital Damaturu and the trainees were selected from the hospitals and will in turn train others.

“In view of the need to provide quality healthcare services, the government of His Excellency Hon. Mai Mala Buni is establishing Intensive Health Care Units across the hospitals, starting with the Yobe State Specialist Hospital here in Damaturu and also optimised the ICU in the Yobe State University Teaching Hospital Damaturu.

“As such, 10 healthcare personnel nurses precisely will be taken to Reddington Group of Hospital, Victoria Island Lagos, to be trained on ICU and SBCU and to expose them to private sector way of doing business as well as provide them with the necessary knowledge and skills with the view to come back and establish the wards and train others in the state,” the commissioner said.

Gana indicated that the training is necessary, especially since the government has provided the needed infrastructure and necessary sophisticated state-of-the-art equipment that would require handling by skilled personnel.