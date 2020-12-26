By ALIYU MUSA, Damaturu

The Yobe State Fiscal Responsibility Board has organized training workshop for Board’s staff as well as Monitoring & Evaluation officers from selected relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies in the State on Monitoring and Supervision of the Implementation of State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS).

SFTAS program is a performance-based grant by the Federal Government under a World Bank Assisted programme that rewards States for meeting the Disbursement Linked Indicators and Disbursement Result Indicators that demonstrate improvement in fiscal transparency, accountability and sustainability.

The Executive Chairman of the Board Alhaji Musa K. Amshi who also presented a paper during the training said the workshop was organized in order to build the capacity of staff and to support the sustenance of the ongoing reforms in public finance management in the state.

“Yobe State is in the frontline in adapting the Federal Government’s 22 recommended actions of the Fiscal Sustainability Plan (FSP).

“The state also achieved 11 disbursement results out of the 14 results of the new 9 Disbursement Linked Indicators Program-for-Results (PforR) on State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS),” Amshi said.

The Executive Chairman said the participants were also trained on result based monitoring and evaluation to measure performance using Key Performance Indicators, Disbursement and Result Link Indicators.

In an opening remark during the training, the Yobe State Head Civil Service, Alhaji Muhammad B. Nura assured the present administration’s commitments towards supporting such training so as to promote transparency and accountability in governance.

“Government will continue supporting these types of workshops as it will build the capacity of the staff to enforce transparency, accountability and prudent management of public resources that leads to delivering of goods and services to better the lives of the citizens in the State.”

The presentations led by the team leader of a Consulting firm ’Result and Performance Management (RPM) Consulting Limited’ Quindaline C. Eneh highlighted the importance of a strong public finance management system that curbs away inefficiencies, corruptions and wastages of public resources to enable the prudent management of the scarce resources in goods and service delivery.