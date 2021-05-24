As part of efforts to enhance access to healthcare services, the Yobe State government has upgraded four General Hospitals in Potiskum, Gashu’a, Geidam and Buni-Yadi to the status of Specialist Hospitals, Commissioner of Health, Dr Mohammed Lawan Gana has said.

Gana was speaking during a press briefing organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Damaturu, on the performance of Governor Mai Mala Buni within the past two years across Yobe State.

The commissioner stated that the government decided to upgrade the hospitals based on its desire to meet the universal health coverage standard, adding that most of the upgraded general hospitals are being provided with modern equipment among other facilities.

“The administration of Hon. Mai Mala Buni is currently upgrading six laboratories with state-of-the-art laboratory equipment at the Yobe State Specialist Hospital Damaturu, Potiskum, Gashu’a, Geidam, Buni-Yadi, General Hospital Damagum and Government House Clinic under an innovative cost recovery scheme.

“On-going rehabilitation of Doctors Quarters along Potiskum road Damaturu, on-going construction of staff accommodation at General Hospital Jakusko and Yobe State Specialist Hospital, Gashu’a through direct facility financing scheme.

“Furnishing and provision of state-of-the-art equipment for new-born survival programme at Yobe State Specialist Hospital, Potiskum and Gashu’a as well as supply of 4D Ultrasound Scan Machines to YSSH Damaturu, Potiskum and Gashu’a,” Gana said.

The commissioner also disclosed that government has also procured a digital X-Ray machine at the Specialist Hospital, Damaturu, at the cost of N14, 445, 250 in addition to remodelling of Special Baby Care Unit (SBCU) at the Specialist Hospital Potiskum and Gashu’a at the cost of N72, 947, 534.32.