The Yobe State University has matriculated a total of 2, 532 students into various courses and programmes of the institution for the 2020/2021 academic sessions.

The vice chancellor of the university, Professor Mohammed Mala Daura, while addressing the newly admitted students, charged them to face their studies with all seriousness and shun all vices capable of jeopardising their future.

Prof Daura stated that a total of over 10, 000 candidates applied for admission into the university through UTME and DE, but only 3, 290 secured admission as the quota was just 3, 343 slots.

He further said out of the number, a total of 2,532 students were matriculated in the university and the matriculated students to various faculties of the institution were drawn from 17 local government areas of the state and other states of the federation.

“The university started with 980 students in 2006 has today recorded about 9, 610 made up of 2, 532 new and returning undergraduate students and equally has a remarkable number of pre-degree, diploma and post-graduate programmes.

“I therefore appreciate the efforts of parents, staff and the Yobe State Government for the continued support in running the affairs of the university.”

Also the registrar of the university, Dr Kalli Alkali Yusuf Gazali while speaking called on the newly matriculated students to abide by the rules and regulations of the institution at all times.

Gazali equally advised the students to shun examination malpractice warning that anyone found will face the wrath of the law of the university.

Barrister Abubakar Bashehu administered the oath of allegiance to the matriculated students.