By Salifu Usman, Abuja

Super Eagles assistant coach and former captain, Joseph Yobo has applauded John Utaka Football Club after he watched the youthful Minna based team lose 2-1 to Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Wikki Tourists of Bauchi at the Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi.

Yobo who was in Bauchi on a scouting mission was so impressed by the standard displayed by the two teams that he marvelled why the John Utaka FC is not playing in any category of our leagues.

“I am so impressed with this young JUFC side for their robust and direct style of play add to the high intensity they applied all through the 90 minutes. I find it difficult to believe that they are a non league side the way they pressed an experienced and quality side like Wikki Tourist was a delight to watch.

“I am carried away by their amazing display despite losing the game 2-1 to Wikki They put up the kind of performance we love to see in the National team set up, that fighting spirit of never giving up. I still don’t believe they are not a league side. I want to commend my former national team mate John for the wonderful team he has here” Yobo told the media in Bauchi.

Skipper Alhaji Idris Guda and Manu Garba scored for Wikki Tourist FC who are tuning up for the commencement of the NPFL season. JUFC lone goal was scored by 16 year old Istifanus Jofrank Gombiman.

Speaking after the game, Vice president of John Utaka Football Club Usman Chata said the club embarked on series of friendly game to prepare for the tour of France early next year adding that he is impressed with their performance so far and he thinks there’s room for improvement.

“Our coach is using these friendly matches to blend the old players with our new graduates from our academy and to evaluate the players fitness after the long Covid 19 pandemic lay off. So far we have played about five games losing to Flying Eagles (2-1), Wikki Tourist 2-1 and Kano Pillars by a lone goal. We also best Crown 1-0 and Monaco Barca 3-0.

Yobo however refused to comment when asked if he discovered any player good for national team, “my job is to scout and report back to my boss Gernot Rohr”.