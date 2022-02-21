The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has expressed support for the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying both mortals and immortals, including the Yoruba ancestors will support him to be the nation’s president in 2023.

The monarch gave his support yesterday when Tinubu visited the palace to seek Oba Adeyemi’s blessings

Oba Adeyemi, in his brief remark, before going into a private meeting with his visitor, said Tinubu had paid his dues and deserved to be supported to become the President of Nigeria.

Speaking in Yoruba, Oba Adeyemi said Tinubu had paid his dues, created more access for Yoruba people to occupy high political positions at the national level.

“It is the person that sacrificed that should reap the benefits”, the monarch said.

He expressed confidence that the Yoruba ancestors would make the APC national leader president of Nigeria come 2023.

The two went into a closed-door meeting immediately after the former Lagos State Governor got to the palace

A mammoth crowd had besieged the Oyo palace as early as 9.00am and waited spiritedly for Asiwaju Tinubu, whose chopper landed at the palace ground around 12.45pm.

Tinubu had during the visit prayed for the youth.