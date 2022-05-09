Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade ll at the weekend said the unity of Yoruba as a nation must not for any reason be compromised, just as he accepted to interface with his colleague Obas in Yorubaland on any issue that would promote Yoruba interest The monarch made the remark during the visit of the executive members of the Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG) led by Hon. Wale Oshun and Chief Ayo Afolabi, the Chairman and Secretary respectively to him at his Alarere residence.

Oba Balogun hailed the activities of the group which he described as patriotic and altruistic and pledged his full support for the group and other similar groups with the protection of Yoruba interest as well as the emancipation of the people as their guiding philosophy.

According to him, “whatever will jealously guide and protect the interest of the Yoruba people will attract my attention. As a freedom fighter myself, I have all through my life sojourn abhorred injustice, lack of fairness and equity and I cannot at this time change. So, whoever shares that attribute with me has my total support and so you have my blessings”.

Olubadan enjoined ARG to ensure that all acts of divisive tendencies among the various groups within Yorubaland are checked towards ensuring that “we all have a common purpose since our vision is about the genuine freedom of our people to live meaningful life on their God-given space without let or hindrance. I wholeheartedly accept your request to liaise with my brother Obas on your mission and by the grace of the almighty Allah, we will reach our destination peacefully”.

Chairman of ARG, Hon. Oshun in his address disclosed that the group was concerned about the position of Yorubaland in the political calculation of the country today, describing it as worrisome.

He noted the study of the group about 10 years ago and lamented that the discovery then was termed ‘North migration to Yorubaland not healthy’.