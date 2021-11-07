A Coalition of Yorubas Living in Abuja (CYLA) have appealed to delegates to December’s National Convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to elect one of them, Prince Ishola Abiodun Olatunbosun, as the party’s national youth leader.

A statement issued by coordinator of the group, Kehinde Adegoke, on Sunday, stated that Ishola remains the best for the job.

In the statement made available to journalists after their conference, CYLA said the APC stands to gain a lot if it elects Ishola whom it described as a consummate grassroots mobiliser.

Olatunbosun, an international business tycoon hails from Moore/ojaja ward, Unit AUD Primary School ward 1 of Ife central local area of Osun State.

The CYLA said its support for Ishola is based on proven records of leadership qualities the Osun State born youthful politician has demonstrated in the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adegoke said, “The ruling party, the APC is set to organize its national convention next month and we are urging its delegates to consider the option of electing our brother and friend, Prince Ishola as the National Youth Leader.

“Ordinarily, we are not a caucus within the APC and also not politicians but when we see a good thing, we will recommend and advertise it.

“This is why we are appealing to delegates to the APC December convention to elect our brother and friend as the National Youth Leader.

“This is a man who has worked for the progress and development of our community and we are of the firm belief that he will add value to the APC as a grassroots mobiliser.”

Adegoke listed some of the qualities of Ishola to include humility, hard work, tenacity and devotion to assigned tasks and duties, adding that Ishola will represent the youths adequately if voted into the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).