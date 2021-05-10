As part of efforts to cushion the plight of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and the vulnerable, the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has distributed 1200 bags of rice and other non-food items to each of the 17 local government areas of the state.

The executive secretary of the Agency, Dr Mohammed Goje, while speaking on the modus operandi of the distribution, says for people of Geidam non-food items were included in their share.

Goje stated that the distribution, which was done in conjunction with local government council, was meant to ensure quick delivery of the food items to the needy as directed by the Yobe State governor Hon. Mai Mala Buni.

“In continuation with our response to the plight of the displaced persons and to cushion the seasonal food shortage among the vulnerable households, His Excellency the Executive governor of Yobe State Hon. Mai Mala Buni has directed SEMA to release 1200 bags of rice to each of the 17 LGAs in the state.

“This is in addition to non-food items and other commodities provided to Geidam IDPs.

“The food basket is aimed at targeting the elderly, women headed households, people living with disabilities and poorest of the poor across the 178 wards of the state,” the ES disclosed.

Receiving the letters of allocation on behalf of the 17 LGAs, the ALGON chairman in Yobe State Hon. Bukar Adamu assured the readiness of the local government towards judicious distribution of the food items to the identified persons.