By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

A member of National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Labour Party and Ogun State chairman of the party, Comrade Abayomi Arabambi, has told the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Ayuba Wabba to perish any thought of achieving his 2023 presidential ambition on the platform of Labour Party.

Arabambi who accused the labour leader of making attempts to usurp the leadership of the party, advised him to speed up plans to form his own party.

He also asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to disregard any correspondence from the NLC over the outcome of the last month’s NEC meeting which elected new leadership for the party.

The NEC of the party was convened three months after the demise its national chairman, Alhaji A.A Salam, in December 2020 and elevated the party’s national secretary, Bar Julius Abure, to the national chairman position.

Wabba had kicked against the development insisting that NEC was not properly constituted.

But Arabambi in a statement said, “It is obvious Ayuba Wabba’s ambition to run for the office of the President 2023 is the driving force for this treacherous act. So he is thus looking for a very desperate and reckless shortcut for the implementation; that will spell further doom for the drivers of his inordinate ambition.

“Thus every action deserves a commensurate measure of reaction. Ayuba Wabba is hereby adviced to resign immediately as the National President of Nigeria Labour Congress as he has overserved his usefulness. He is further advised to go and form his own political party as decided at the last NEC of NLC, if truly he is interested in contesting for the office of the president.

“The presidential ticket of Labour Party is not meant for cheap political spent forces. Nothing stands on nothing, thus I and other members of NEC stand with the decision of the National Executive Committee made on the 29th day of March 2021 in Benin Edo State where the duo of Bar Julius Abure and Alhaji Farouk Umar

were elected unopposed as the substantive National Chairman and National Secretary respectively.

“Therefore Ayuba Wabba’s action to be parading himself as superior to the NEC of our great party was very irresponsible. How can you possibly be in a position to direct INEC to dissolve a body of National Working Committee that he is a stranger to.”

Arabambi also asked the NLC chairman to rather focus on the mountainous task before him as a labour leader which include the role of achieving living wages for the overburdened Nigerian workers.

“The people of Nigeria often look to the National Labour Congress (NLC) for insight, direction and hope, however in the recent history of the labour union, it has opted away from its traditional role of being the protector of labour force but rather choosen to observe a stoic silence on issues of national discuss such as the root causes and agitation of working class Nigerians that have led to some noteworthy industrial actions such as strikes by the Resident Doctors and ASSUP.

“Where is Ayuba Wagba in the ongoing strikes and protest embarked upon by judiciary union and NBA all over Nigeria for judicial autonomy? Where was Ayuba Wabba during the inhuman increase of pump price of fuel by the APC led federal government?

“Other issues that demand the attention of the labour union includes the non implementation of minimum wage in some states, casualisation of staff and exploitation of workers, diversion of Local Government funds by some state governments, insecurity of members of Labour Congress especially members living in high risk areas, non-conduct of Local Governments election in some states across the federation, excessive high cost of living as a direct result of systemic hike in cost of petroleum products and electrical tariffs amongst several other issues that plague our country.

“It is therefore shocking that the political arm of NLC under the leadership of Ayuba Wabba refuses to focus on these issues that negatively affect the people of Nigeria, and display the demanded leadership and direction, that Nigerians need from the labour union. It is instead observed that the NLC has gone about consistently meddling with issues that do not directly affect the Council such as interfering in the affairs of Labour Party even as impersonators.

“His letter to INEC must be seen as a delibrate distortion, criminal contradictions, executive impunity and malfeasance”, Comrade Arabambi stated.