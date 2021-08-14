The immediate-past Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has said that everyone cannot be a conformist in an abnormal society otherwise there won’t be a positive change.

The former first-class traditional ruler, who is now the Khalifa (Leader) of Tijjaniya Islamic movement in Nigeria, stated this while giving his remarks at the maiden annual colloquium in his honour to mark his 60th birthday anniversary on Saturday.

The event, which attracted dignitaries including Emir of Zaria, took place at the Yar’Adua Hall of the famous Murtala Square in Kaduna.

“As His Eminence the Sultan of Sokoto said recently, this country has a problem. We cannot ignore the fact that things are not working. When you are in a society that is so abnormal, you cannot afford to be a conformist, because if you all conform, things will not change.

“Many years ago, when I was screaming about the billions being spent on fuel subsidy, I remember there was an attempt to attack my house in Kano, then I was in the CBN. Where are we today? We are face to face with the reality that fuel subsidy is unsustainable. Now when the decision is taken, it will be more painful than if they had removed it five or 10 years ago.

“I only speak to the best of my understanding what I see about the country and I have paid the price, but Nigerians are the the ones paying the real price. It is the price you see in increased poverty, it is a price you see in insecurity, in high rate of inflation, in loss of value of our currency, in the numbers around malnutrition, unemployment, out-of-school children, maternal mortality and infant mortality.

“Calling me controversial or calling me an enemy or critic will not make those facts go away. So, anywhere we go, we must face these facts. Am I happy about it on my 60th birthday? No! Because 60 years ago when I was born, the United States government advisory was telling investors that Nigeria has a better economic future than Japan. Today where are we and where is Japan?

“It is not about one or two governments, it is about decades of a people throwing away opportunities and every time we are given a chance to make a change, we go back to the same old things.

“And you know, when I have a platform like these, I have to talk. I have tried not to say much not because there is nothing to say or because I am afraid of speaking. The reason I have not spoken much in the last two years is because, I don’t even have to say anything anymore, because all the things we were warning about have come,” Sanusi II stated.