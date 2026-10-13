Nigerian singer, Mayorkun, has revealed how a conversation with an older friend made him rethink where and when he meets women.
Speaking during a recent interview on the UNCUT podcast, Mayorkun recalled telling his friend about the difficulty of finding the right woman to marry.
According to him, his friend responded with a question: “When was the last time you spoke to a girl in broad daylight?”
The singer admitted that he could not remember the last time he approached a woman during the day, estimating that it had been almost nine years.
“When he asked me that question, I no get answer. I can’t remember the last time that sun was shining, and I saw a babe, and I said, ‘Ah, I want to talk to…’ Almost like nine years now,” he said.
Mayorkun went on to question the idea of meeting a potential wife late at night, citing a Yoruba saying that wrongdoing happens after dark.
“What’s a responsible person still doing outside at 1 a.m.? Is that the kind of person you want to get married to? Dey play,” he added.
He concluded by saying that, for now, he would rather leave things as they are.
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