Nigerian singer, Mayorkun, has revealed how a conversation with an older friend made him rethink where and when he meets women.

Speaking during a recent interview on the UNCUT podcast, Mayorkun recalled telling his friend about the difficulty of finding the right woman to marry.

According to him, his friend responded with a question: “When was the last time you spoke to a girl in broad daylight?”

The singer admitted that he could not remember the last time he approached a woman during the day, estimating that it had been almost nine years.

“When he asked me that question, I no get answer. I can’t remember the last time that sun was shining, and I saw a babe, and I said, ‘Ah, I want to talk to…’ Almost like nine years now,” he said.

Mayorkun went on to question the idea of meeting a potential wife late at night, citing a Yoruba saying that wrongdoing happens after dark.

“What’s a responsible person still doing outside at 1 a.m.? Is that the kind of person you want to get married to? Dey play,” he added.

He concluded by saying that, for now, he would rather leave things as they are.