The Igbo community in Ondo state has said the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, doesn’t have any right to impose a leader on the community.

The community, however, rejected the appointment of Mr. Titus Umenweke by Oba Aladetoyinbo, as its leader.

The monarch had five years ago outlawed the Eze Ndigbo leadership title in the ancient city before the recent appointment and installation of Umenweke as the new Asiwaju of Igbo community by the Oba monarch.

A statement issued by the state chapter of the Association of Ndieze in Diaspora, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, said the action of Oba Aladelusi was wrong and unhistorical.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the statement, “For over 100 years, we have witnessed more than seven Dejis. None in the history of our relationship attempted to impose a leader on us.”

The statement was signed by High Chief (Sir) Cyril Anyaku, Onowu of Ndigbo, Ondo state, and Chief Ikechukwu Anoliefo, Secretary, Association of Ndieze in Diaspora, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ondo state chapter.

The Igbo community said Eze Gregory Iloherika was their leader in the state and that he enjoyed the support of the entire Igbo in the state, urging Oba Aladelusi to allow him to be.

Reacting, the Chief Press Secretary to the monarch, Michael Adeyeye said there was nothing strange in the appointment of Umenweke as the Asiwaju of the Igbo community.

He said: “It is just like the appointment of Seriki Hausawa, Ibira community among many others who despite their appointments remain the subjects of the Deji of Akure Kingdom.’’