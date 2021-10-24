Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs), Law professors and some other stakeholders in the judiciary yesterday knocked the federal government over taking over of the court by the operatives of the Department State Services (DSS) during the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

They described as unlawful the locking out of the media, Kanu’s family members and the public from the trial of the IPOB leaders by the DSS, saying the offence of treason for which Kanu is charged is an offence against the state and Nigerians deserve to know or witness the proceedings.

A professor of law and former attorney-general of Abia State, Chief Awa Kalu (SAN), said if the government has charged Kanu with treason, it is an offence against all Nigerians, and since it is against the state, Nigerians deserve to know how the proceedings will go.

Prof Kali said, ”The action of the DSS cannot be lawful. Every person accused of crime is entitled to have his day in court, meaning that there should be a fair trial in public.

”Kanu is also entitled to have his family in court. The offence of treason he was said to have committed makes it more important for all of us to know how proceedings should go because the offence of treason is against the state which by extension is an offence against all of us and we have the right to witness proceedings”.

Also, a lecturer in the department of law at the Lagos State University, Professor Gbenga Ojo, described the action of the DSS as very unfortunate.

He said that the DSS does not have powers to select those who enter or are allowed to leave courtrooms in the country.

Prof Ojo stated: “Where lies the autonomy and independence of the judiciary? We are only pretending. One organ of the government is stronger, controls and manipulates the remaining organs. The weakest in the scheme of things is the judiciary.

“We were in this country when DSS stormed the houses of judges or Justices; I mean the houses of Justices of the Supreme Court right in the middle of the night. DSS treated them like Sunday Igboho.

“In the same fashion, they stormed Igboho’s house, vandalised and maimed the occupants because they were looking for Igboho.

“Igboho went to court and aggravated damages awarded against DSS. Surely they will not pay even if this was confirmed by the Supreme Court.

“Having done all these unchecked, it gives them the confidence to treat the court with disdain. They determine who enters and who to refuse entry. Even a second republic governor and lawyers were refused entry. If they can do that in court, you can imagine what happens when a lawyer visits his client detained in their facility.

“This is worse than a military government. This is ‘kwashiorkor’ democracy; government of the executive for the executive and the executive”.

Another learned silk, Abdul Balogun (SAN), condemned the action of the DSS, saying if the federal government has nothing to hide in the trial, it should be made public.

He said, ”For the federal government to shield away the media, his family and the public from the trial, it means they have something to hide.

”The root cause of the crisis in the country is injustice. You can’t shield the media from witnessing the trial of a person you accused of committing treason against the state and expect the public to keep quiet.

”The government will be seen as hiding something from Nigerians if the trial is allowed to continue the way it is being conducted.”

Also, a constitutional lawyer, Paul Omoluabi, said the country is governed by law and court proceedings must be open to all to witness.

Omoluabi said it is disturbing and regrettable that the DSS cannot manage the challenge and attention the case requires.

He argued: ”The country is governed by the constitution and the courtroom proceedings and its Rules require that all court proceedings must be open to the public except in very exceptional cases where the court must have directed that the court proceedings will not be open to the public for same public interest and safety .

”In the instant case of Nnamdi Kanu , there is no contrary order and no court order whatsoever that the proceedings must not be open to the public and media.

”It is disturbing if DSS cannot manage the challenges and the attention the case require. It is unconstitutional and a breach of fair hearing to restrain the public from having access to the court room.

”No doubt, there are serious security challenges, I expected more from the DSS, it would be tidier for DSS to make a specific application requesting that the proceedings be restricted and reasons for this must be sufficiently disclose to the court, this will enable the entire public/media appreciate the position of DSS”.

On his part, a United States-based legal practitioner, Barrister Emmanuel Ogebe, said the incident has brought back the memory of the attack on the National Assembly by the DSS.

According to him, the DSS is known for disobeying the law that established it.

He said the DSS desecrated the temple of justice with their action.

Ogebe, the son of a retired Supreme Court Justice, Justice James Ogenyi Ogebe, said, ”The latest incident is a reprise of the horror unleashed on our democracy when we woke up to see the DSS had invaded the National Assembly. Now they have invaded the judiciary, thus desecrating the third arm of government as well as the media, the 4th estate of the realm.

”In the same week we also saw Nigerian citizens being brutalised for merely honoring the memory of those slain on October 20, 2020 during the #EndSARS massacre.

”The greater irony is that while our security agents were busy molesting innocent citizens, they ignored intelligence and failed to prevent the terrorist bombing of the Kaduna-Abuja. What an ignominious travesty – both terrorists and security agencies are victimizing Nigerian citizens.”