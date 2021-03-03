By Anthony Ada Abraham,

Ukonu Ogechi, popularly known as Caramel Plugg, is an online content creator with over 670,000 followers on Instagram.

The talented and beautiful social media sensation might have only being in the limelight since 2019, but she has garnered enough lessons from the internet world.

According to the Canada based Caramel Plugg, authenticity and keeping ones relationship off the internet is very vital for every celebrity out there.

She says, “Don’t try to be like anyone else. Keep your private life private. Be authentic. You don’t owe everyone an answer; social media is an interesting place but navigate properly. Not everyone wants to see you happy but be sincere to yourself and watch your own back before you expect anyone else to do that for you.”

Just like other popular social media celebrities, negative comments is inevitable, Caramel Plugg, who is the second child in a family of six says she handles such with less attention

“I’ve gotten a couple of negative comments but I never let it get to me neither do I go out of my way to go look for them. Some I’ve gotten are “stop making videos” or something unnecessary. Those don’t get to me.

The journey has been amazing. It’s not rosy everyday but I love the chase. It always drives me to keep going. I Love it,” she states.

The native of Abia State, born and bred in Lagos but presently studying Global Development and Communications at the University of Fraser Valley, Vancouver, Canada, claimed she has no misgivings so far being an online personality. “It has open doors for me. It has allowed me to connect with people and build networks with highly notable people in the film and entertainment industry. I’ve also been privileged to start my own bonnet line with this opportunity,” she said of the benefits she has reaped from the development.

Responding to online debates on whether her videos were a reflection of her true personality or her alter ego, she clarified:

“Yes. I’m a full-time goofball but I believe there’s time for everything. Some days are not always the same. I’m very much human.”