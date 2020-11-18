BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE, Lagos

Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo of the Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday dismissed the no-case submission application filed by a former Lagos socialite and Nollywood film-maker, Olajide Kareem, alias Seun Egbegbe, seeking to stop his trial for fraud.

Egbegbe and his co-defendants, Oyekan Ayomide, Lawal Kareem, Olalekan Yusuf and Muyideen Shoyombo were arraigned before the court by the police on a 40-count charge of conspiracy and fraud.

They were specifically accused of defrauding no fewer than 30 Bureau De Change operators in Lagos of various sums, both in local and foreign currencies, between 2015 and 2017.

According to the police prosecutor, Innocent Anyigor, Egbegbe and his gang swindled the BDC operators of total sums of N39, 098,100, $90,000 and £12,550 over a period of two years.

Anyigor further claimed that the defendants obtained the money from their victims by deceiving them that they either had foreign currencies to sell to or buy from the BDC operators.

The prosecutor also insisted that the defendants violated Section 8 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act 2006 and were liable to be punished under Section 1(3) of the same.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

After the police closed its case, Egbegbe and his co-defendants filed a no case submission application, arguing that the police failed to link him to the charge.

But in her ruling on the application on Wednesday, Justice Oguntoyinbo, held that the police had been able to establish a prima facie case against them, which requires that they open in their defence.

The judge, therefore, adjourned the matter till January 12, 2021 for the defendants to open their defence.