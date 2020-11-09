By Our Correspondent

For Chiazo Ogbu now popularly known as MC Chaz, he has no misgiving dumping his flourishing career in pharmacy to embrace show business.

Without mincing words, the Microbiology graduate would always brags to whoever cares to listen that since his metamorphosis as MC Chaz, his life has been replete with illustrious milestones.

Recounting some of his achievements so far, MC Chaz without necessarily blowing my trumpet, says, “If anyone were to count the best 20 African MCs in the diaspora, I’ll be counted among them. I have hosted almost 500 weddings in the last 10 years. And now that I am known, I will be in the limelight for a very long time. So, I have no regret dumping pharmacy for the entertainment industry,” he stated.

To become a successful entertainer didn’t come on a platter of Gold, MC Chaz paid certain price to become MC extraordinaire making Nigeria proud all over the world.

He says, ”One of my major initial challenges was the fear of being on stage. The moment I conquered that, I became an aggressive one (smiles). Also, family was a little skeptical but now they are believers of the ministry and the support is amazing. That why I would always advice the young people out there trying to be like me in the industry to go for it!! This life ‘’na turn by turn’’. Do not be afraid. Start from somewhere. Small events to big ones.”

Continuing, he disclosed how he handled the challenges of the entertainment industry. “I keep my head up and I keep moving. Humans will be humans. What differentiate us is our individual zeal and God’s grace.”

MC Chaz gave a positive review of the Nigerian entertainment industry. “It’s a lot of competition,” he stated, “and that’s what makes it even more interesting. They stay working hard. You have to be extremely good to stand out.”

MC Chaz also emphasized the importance of being unique as an entertainer. “No matter what, be yourself. Whether you are MC or artistes or actor, you will only thrive when you stand out from the pack, and the only way to achieve that is to be original.”