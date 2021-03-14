BY ROYAL IBEH |

The Lagos State Government has warned its residents not to jettison observance of COVID-19 guidelines, saying they might still contract the deadly virus after vaccination.

The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this at a press briefing on the official rollout said the only advantage those vaccinated have when they contract coronavirus is that the severity will not be too much.

Abayomi said the Infectious Disease Hospital, (IDH), Yaba, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja and Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Metta has commenced vaccination for frontline health care workers.

The Commissioner added that the other 88 centres are spread across various Local Government Areas of the state and would start their vaccination tomorrow.

He said the commencement of the vaccine at the IDH, would involve inoculation of the state governor, members of his cabinet and some frontline health care workers.

Abayomi listed those qualified to be inoculated in the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout as medical personnel, police, military, judiciary workers and port health officials.

According to him, citizens aged 50 years and above with comorbidities were also eligible to receive the vaccine. “The phase two would have 18 to 49 years and those with comorbidities vaccinated, while phase three and four would include interested members of the public. “After the first dose, you will have 60 per cent protection and up to 80 per cent after the second dose.

“Note that you might still contract COVID-19 after vaccination, but the level of severity might not be much after achieving this level of immunity,” Abayomi said.

He however appealed to citizens to submit themselves to be vaccinated when it gets to their turn as the vaccine was a global responsibility to slow down the disruption of the virus.