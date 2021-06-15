Super Falcons head coach, Randy Waldrum says his team must avoid mistakes in their final game in the Summer Series against world champions United States Of America on Thursday.

Advertisements





The nine-time African champions have struggled to shut out opponents in their opening two games in the competition.

The West Africans conceded a sloppy goal in the 1-0 defeat to the Reggae Girls of Jamaica last Thursday and the defence was further exposed in the 3-3 draw against Portugal on Monday.

Chidinma Okeke scored an own goal, while Tochukwu Oluehi produced a number of superb saves to keep the Super Falcons in the game.

Waldrum warned that the players have to shape or will pay dearly against the hosts.

“We have to clean things defensively because if we don’t, we will be in some real trouble with the US,” the American said after the game.

“We have to correct our lapses because the US team can expose you in so many different ways.”