President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the Nigerian Army and by extension members of the Armed Forces to be apolitical while discharging their professional duties.

Buhari stated this while declaring open the Chief of Army Staff Annual conference with the theme “Building Nigerian Army Capacity in Combating Emerging Security Threats in a Joint Operations Environment” in Abuja.

The president who was represented by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Lucky Irabor said the Army of any nation is a catalyst for development and key elements of it’s national power and a vital tool required to protect its territorial integrity and project foreign policy.

“While performing your constitutional role,I urge you to remain apolitical and continue to operate within the framework of the principles of fundamental human rights and the laws of armed conflicts.” he said.

He said, “It is pertinent to note that for democracy to thrive and survive,they must be protection of lives and property therefore your role in securing the nation is paramount

“In performing this role, the required equipment, training and motivation as a government we are doing all that is possible within limit of available resources to equip the army and indeed the AFN to perform its constitutional role”

He said the government has in addition to the indigenous efforts to build the military industrial complex, been also in talks with many countries to equip “you optimally for efficiency and effectiveness in the various operation that you are undertaking”

He said some of the equipment and platforms being procured are now being delivered while others will be received shortly.

The president commended the NA efforts in training and it’s readiness for the discharge of it’s constitutional role.

“War against Insurgency is intelligence driven, it requires gathering of information, processing it into timely and actionable intelligence for the conduct of operations.

“It also needs synergy of efforts and collaboration among all security agencies. I therefore charge you to do more in your information gathering efforts and synergy among intelligence outfits in order to comprehensively defeat all forms insurgency and terrorism in our country within the shortest possible time.”

“I’m aware of successes achieved so far in the North East operation as well as other theatres following the increased surrendering of some of the insurgents that we have witnessed in the past few Months.

“You must therefore maintain the tempo to ensure that more of these insurgents continue to surrender until normalcy is fully returned in the region” he said

He reiterated commitment to troops welfare saying “I’m aware some soldiers have paid the supreme price, I want to assure you that their deaths will not be in vain,we’ll continue to cater for their families.

The Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (Ret) commended the Nigerian Army for the critical role it has played in ensuring the defence and security of Nigeria.