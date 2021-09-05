It is easy to sing “I am a winner”, “I am born to win”. They are good songs. But born to win means you must fight. Without a fight, you cannot win anything. Born to win means you are also born to fight.

The angels of God fought in heaven; so fighting did not originate from earth, it originated from heaven. That is why in the kingdom of heaven, violence is allowed.

It says “the kingdom of heaven suffereth violence and the violent taketh it by force”. Revelation 12:7 is the origin of fight. The Bible says “they shall fight against you but they shall not prevail”.

It did not say “they shall not fight”. It said “they shall not prevail”. So, we must fight back. Fortunately, some of those trying to fight the children of God in the Bible have been destroyed by the angels of God after the order of Sennacherib.

Some received stones on their heads after the order of Goliath. Some were eaten by the lions they created. Some faced forceful and compulsory burials after the order of Korah, Dathan and Abiram.

So, when the enemy brings their fight:

Do not panic. Do not be afraid. Do not get scared. It is normal. “They shall fight against thee, but they shall not prevail.”

The Bible says in Psalms 46:10: “Be still and know that I am God.” Be calm. Put your gear in neutral position and listen carefully to the voice of the Holy Spirit.

Analyse what they are bringing by wisdom. Analyse their attacks by wisdom. The Bible says in Ecclesiastes 7:14 “In the day of prosperity be joyful, but in the day of adversity consider: God also hath set the one over against the other, to the end that man should find nothing after him.” Any working system will occasionally have crisis. So a crisis is merely concentrated information. So take time to analyse the warfare and you will learn from it. Seek counsel. Proverbs 11:14 tells us “Where no counsel is, the people fall: but in the multitude of counsellors there is safety.” If it is beyond you, seek counsel from godly people. Ignorance is destructive.

Do not risk ignorance of knowledge. Somebody may know something and may help you to survive and this information may help to save your life. That is why you must listen to the word of God, sermons and teachings.

Expect the power of God to move for your sake. The adversity the enemy is bringing against you is a reaction to your progress. It is your progress they are attacking.

That is the first reason they are attacking. The second reason is in order to steal your approaching blessings.

(Shout 10 Jericho-destroying Alleluia) Every enemy of your testimony has been disgraced by fire!

You must fight back. The Bible says: resist the enemy, then he will flee. Mount resistance. Resist means to fight back.

You know in Nigeria here, the people of Warri have a pidgin English proverb that says “pikin wey say e mama no go sleep, himself no go sleep”. Meaning that a child that is making the mother sleepless will also be sleepless.

Fight back. Learn spiritual warfare. Do not hand over your destiny to prophets. Satan fears people who will confront him. At the same time, he loves fearful people; those who are afraid. Real fighters intimidate him.

I decree upon your life, just like it happens to the apostles, may your terror fall upon your enemies in the name of Jesus! May you terrify your enemies in the name of Jesus!

Use your weapons. The Bible says “For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but mighty through God to the pulling down of strong holds”.

Use the sword of the spirit put in your hand to cut off the head of the enemy. Use the word of God. Use the fire. Use the angels of God. Use the blood of Jesus; which we have done here tonight.

Use praises. Use testimonies. All those are weapons and if you want to delve deeper into it, I expect you must have a copy of the book “101 Weapons of Spiritual Warfare”’.

By the time you deploy just about 20, 30 or 40 weapons against a particular thing and you do what you can call an overkill, when they send them to you next time, they will say “sorry I cannot go there”.

I am praying that the power to injure your enemies without repair will fall upon you in the name of Jesus.

Soak yourself in scriptures. Be a Bible addict. Psalms 119:92 says “Unless thy law had been my delights, I should then have perished in mine affliction.”

Your mind is like a garden. It will plant any seed you grow in it, good or bad. When you plant words spoken by God, you are sowing energy, life into your spirit. You must be a scripture addict.

Memorise the Bible. Know the word of God. Let it be honey and meat in your mouth. That way, when you say “it is written”, you are fighting back.