Professor Olatunde Babawale, Commissioner, Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has called on leaders to take democracy and good governance seriously for the economic and political development of the country.

Prof Babawale made the call on Wednesday, in his keynote address presented at the maiden edition of Warisu Oyesini Alli national conference (WOANCO) and book presentation, faculty of social sciences, University of Abuja.

The Commissioner who is also the former Director General, Centre for Black and African Arts Civilisation (CBAAC) said leadership has been the major cause of the country’s economic and political crisis.

“The crisis facing Nigeria can be traced to the character of the state, ruling elite and the attendant weaknesses of the institution of the institutions of state.

“All of these combined with the challenges of leadership have put Nigeria in a terrible quagmire, the state has not been able to totally extricate itself from its colonial origins.

“Although it gained political independence, its economy remains tied to and dependent on external forces.

“The ruling elite seem to be fixated on responding to the dictates of the hegemonic West, the consequence has been the failure to establish a stable and credible political system.

According to him, leadership has been defined as exerting influence, motivating and inspiring, helping others to realise their potential and making a difference.

He said leadership plays a crucial role in bringing about democratic consolidation through implementation of inclusive policies, respect for civil liberties and the institutional resources to manage society problems.