BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

Amid controversies generated by a letter from the Ondo State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs purporting to stop him from appointing minor chiefs in Akure North, the Deji and the paramount ruler of Akure Kingdom, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi Ogunlade, has said he remained the absolute monarch in that domain.

Oba Aladelusi Ogunlade who spoke through his chief press secretary, Michael Adeleye said he remained the consenting authority over all minor chiefs, Olus and Baales in both Akure North and Akure South local government areas.

The monarch described the letter as being “malicious, misleading and fabrication of falsehood to hoodwink his subjects as well as the general public.”

He said the permanent secretary, Segun Odunsoya, who signed the letter, had little or no knowledge of an already existing judgment which had settled the case(s) upon which the letter was premised.

According to him, all claims against him by the Akure North monarchs in a suit filed at the Ondo State High Court were dismissed.

He maintained that those that are challenging his authority abandoned the case they instituted at the Appeal Court.

The Akure monarch said they only opted to bamboozle the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs into taking an uninformed decision.

He urged those who have pending cases to pursue them rather than resorting to self-help through peddling of falsehood.

His words: “It is laughable that those who are claimants in the case will claim ignorance of the judgment and still go ahead to misinform the Ministry on the status-quo.

“Interestingly, all the communities enumerated in the said letter were rightly adjudged in favor of the Deji of Akure Kingdom to be under his control. The communities include but are not limited to; Eleyowo, Isinigbo, Ayetoro, and many others.”