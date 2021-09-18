Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) extraction, on Saturday, accused their Ebonyi State counterpart, Governor David Umahi, of sabotaging the party during the 2019 general election as one of its major leaders in the South-East zone.

The PDP governors said Umahi sold out the now opposition party which he led in the region at the time, in his quest to deliver at least 25% votes to the All Progressives Congress (APC) which they described as his benefactor at the time.

The director-general of the PDP Governors Forum, Hon. CID Maduabum, who stated this while reacting to comments by Umahi over zoning in PDP, noted that the Ebonyi State governor was a mole in PDP.

LEADERSHIP reports that Umahi dumped the PDP for APC in November 2020.

Maduabum, who noted that Umahi still sits illegally and immorally on a PDP mandate, said: “Governor Umahi left PDP for APC, according to him, because of the love he has for President Buhari, among other flimsy reasons, irrespective of the maladministration and daily incidents of destruction of lives and properties currently going on in Ebonyi State and the entire country under the watch of APC.

“Governor Umahi sabotaged the PDP in 2019 elections in his quest to deliver 25% to his APC benefactors. It took the determined resistance of Ebonyi people to checkmate him. It was good riddance that he subsequently left PDP for APC instead of continuing his role as an APC mole.”

On the issue of zoning, the PDP governors told Umahi to face his frustrations in APC and not drag PDP and her governors into it.

He said PDP is an independent political party with workable structures and method of doing things, stressing that it’s not an appendage of the APC or indeed any other association or group.

“The PDP will take its decision on the issue of zoning political offices at the appropriate time. Even the APC has not taken any decision yet on zoning. Different groups and interests are advancing arguments to defend their positions as is required in a democracy. At the end of the day, decisions will be taken by each political party.

“The PDP is single minded in its resolve to boot out the APC in 2023 and would craft strategies to achieve same in the national interest as APC currently represents an existential threat to Nigerias democracy and survival. Indeed all Nigerians have a duty and responsibility to end this long nightmare of APC misrule,” the PDP governors added.