BY HARUNA MOHAMMED |

A Bauchi-based Islamic scholar, Dr Idris Abdul’aziz, has said President Muhammadu Buhari and state governors would account for all the indiscriminate killings and kidnappings ravaging the country before God on the day of judgement.

Idris who is also the chief imam of Dutsen Tanshi Jummat Mosque, during an Eid-el-Fitr sermon at his Eid ground at Games Village in Bauchi, said the killings and kidnappings in Nigeria were traceable to unjust leadership and inequitable distribution of resources to the Nigerian masses.

The cleric said the evolving insecurity in the country took its roots from the mismanagement of human and material resources that Nigeria is endowed with.

He said, “The president, our governors and all those saddled with leadership responsibilities at all levels must account for all the loss of life and property that we continue to witness in Nigeria, because it’s your responsibility to provide security for citizens.

15 CJTF, 5 Soldiers, Others Killed In Borno Attack

“This glaring failure to secure the lives of Nigerians is an indication of failed leadership and a manifestation of injustice that has taken toll in our society for decades,” he said.

The cleric said President Buhari and the state governors must be seen to be serious if Nigeria is to restore peace and security across its federating units.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the country is blessed with abundant resources to go round, which he said will help address insecurity and kidnapping.

Idris said only an atmosphere of justice and fair play will guarantee security of lives and property, adding that leaders must hold on to their responsibilities in order to attain justice.

“I’m reminding the president and all the state governors to remember that God is watching them, the bloodletting of innocent citizens that has become the norm in Nigeria will never go unnoticed before the Almighty Allah.

“A day shall come when you will all have to account for these deaths, and certainly Allah is watching you and He never dies”, Idris said.

He called on those perpetrating mayhem on innocent citizens to fear Allah and the day of reckoning.