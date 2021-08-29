Gabriel Eru Ochim known by his stage name Eruzy is set to make a different in the Nigerian music space.

The singer, compose and music producer, currently signed to Kolo vibes worldwide, says “My sound is unique. I don’t sound like any other person. I am out to make a difference in the music space and bring our my own brand of music that people will love”.

Eruzy whose love for music started early, went into music production at age 15 after a chance meeting with a music producer. He noted that he has done couple of covers to songs of A-list artistes and promote on the social media, the Instagram and this got him recognition from top Nigerian artistes, influencers and the management of Kolo Vibes Worldwide music group.

Eruzy says his role model is the iconic Tuface Idibia and is inspired by mastercraft and Dr DRE’s music.

“I will love to work with Tu Baba as he is my long time role model. I am a versatile artiste and can do any genre of music though I gravitate towards dance hall and Afro hip pop.

Growing up, my mother inspired me because she was a musician,” he said.

Eruzy was born April 8, 2000 in Makurdi, Benue State where he lived most of his early life.