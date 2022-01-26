A 29-year-old young farmer from the North-East of Nigeria, Abubakar Bamai Musa, has been appointed as the national coordinator for the Nigeria Young Farmers Network.

Musa, who is from Yobe State, has a wealth of experience across various agricultural value chains.

The Nigeria Young Farmers Network is the largest organisation of young people in agriculture across the sub-Saharan African region with over 2.5m members nationwide.

Nigeria Young Farmers Network has the vision to unlock the potential of modern agriculture in Nigeria through youth engagement.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s mission is to mobilise, educate, train and connect young people to the opportunities in modern agriculture, using global best practices. It also seeks to rebrand the image of agriculture in Nigeria and across Africa by engaging technology and enterprise solutions.

According to a statement by the Publicity Secretrary of the organisation, Usman Princess Soburat, said with his appointment, Musa takes charge of leading the organisation to achieve its set goals and objectives in collaboration with various critical stakeholders.

“His responsibility and functions shall include but not limited to; Bringing his cognate competencies and passion to drive the activities and national programs of the NYFN, work in liaison with the public and private sector stakeholders, coordination of state offices, Government and Public relations with relevant agencies, collaboration with other officers of NYFN.

“The general public is hereby notified of his appointment as it takes off with immediate effect,” Soburat stated.

ADVERTISEMENT