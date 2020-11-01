After one of the most keenly contested months, a fashion designer, Goodnews Joshua, has emerged winner of the monthly Princewill Trust Help the Hard worker competition.

The monthly competition is put together by the hard working team of the Princewills Trust

A Rivers State based young and up coming fashion designer, Goodnews emerged the winner of the October, 2020 edition, after a well contested competition, beating both Amiczy Magnus and Tonye Alagaladen to win the N100,000 cash prize.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement from Princewills Trust quoted Prince Tonye Princewill, who presented the cash award on behalf of his Trust, as saying the aim of the Trust was simply to encourage hard workers and move away from the mind-set of entitlement.

He called on the winner to make judicious use of the money and “give others like him, the inspiration to do well, work hard and upgrade their business too.”

The “Help the Hard worker” monthly competition is organised by a non-governmental organisation, The Princewill’s Trust for entrepreneurs, youths and Rivers state residents engaged in micro business ventures and all forms of hard work in Rivers State.

The winner said he was in need of funds to upgrade his fashion world adventure, but was helpless, adding that it had always been his honest wish and desire to work hard to succeed in life. He called on Youths in the state to be creative and also to engage in productive activities.

He advised them to shun violence in the name of #EndSars and focus on more creative ideas and hard work towards realizing their own dreams of how to be successful in life. Hard eventually pays.

He equally thanked the Princewills Trust for giving him and others a wonderful opportunity in Rivers State. Finally, he pleaded with others in a position to help, to do the same and to also give back to the society, whenever possible, unlike some who are now hiding the palliatives that rightfully belong to the masses and citizens of Nigeria.