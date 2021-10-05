Fast rising young musician, Ani Jeremiah Chukwuebuka, popularly known as Jeriq, has been made the Brand Ambassador of PassyXchange Nigeria, a digital and technology based firm.

The cryptocurrency and financial services firm, made the announcement recently while reflecting its mission to accelerate the global development, adoption, and transition to trading of cryptocurrency around the globe.

According to the founder and CEO of PassyXchange, Paschal Offor, he said: “PassyXchange gives us a powerful new identity in line with our original vision to put cryptocurrency in every wallet, and as the name we are taking on is also representative of the entire space, it comes with a huge responsibility to carry the torch.

“We will strive to deliver impact worthy of the name and build infrastructure that enables growth of the ecosystem, delivering on the promise of a decentralised future.”