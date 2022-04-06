A young Nigerian entrepreneur, Muili Seun, has created and unveiled a content based online and offline Radio Station platform, Tesa Radio.

The initiative is not just similar to regular Radio Station platforms but this comes with the aim to help people get better in any areas of their life.

According to Muili, Tesa Radio is among the top leading platforms which will help entrepreneurs, business owners, musicians, podcaster and religious preachers to take their content and massages to the universe with a finger touch.

He insisted that Tesa Radio is also one of the biggest platforms in the world where new contents are discovered daily.

Tesa Radio allows all content creators to share their content for free on the platform while it enables fans and playlist curators to discover new content and messages every single time.

LEADERSHIP reports that Muili Seun is also the founder of Tesa Media and Babawa’s Media, which is one of social media marketing companies.

Tesa Radio is Muili Seun’s recent biggest project launched with android, IoS and web version for easy access by users.