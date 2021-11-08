Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has told the newly sworn-in state officials of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to remain loyal to the party they swore allegiance to and not be loyal to anybody.

Speaking at the first executive meeting of the party’s leadership in Katsina, Governor Masari warned the executive to keep their allegiance to the party in the state to outlift themselves and salvage the image of the party ahead of the 2023 election.

He said, “It is your responsibility to accommodate everybody, especially those who facilitated in one way or the other for your emergence as new leaders of the party.

“Nobody would claim to have spent a kobo in the adopted processes for your election. It was the interest of the party that came first when you were being considered for selection.”