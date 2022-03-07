The Nigerian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Benin Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai (Rtd), has said the appointment of Oba Dr Lekan Balogun Aliiwo Okunmade II as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland is well-deserved.

The former Chief of Army Staff in a congratulatory message to the Olubadan-designate who will be installed as the new Olubadan, Friday next week, also prayed for wisdom and good health for the new traditional ruler of the Oyo State capital in order to justify the trust and confidence reposed in him by the government and people of the state.

In the congratulatory message which he personally signed and dated 5 March, 2022, he said the appointment of the new was in recognition of his long years of service to the people of Ibadanland, the country and the global community.

“Your Royal Majesty, it is my pleasure to, on behalf of my family and the Nigerian Mission in Cotonou, Benin Republic, heartily congratulate you on your well-deserved appointment as the new Olubadan of Ibadan Land, by the Executive Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency Engr Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde.

“Your appointment to this exalted throne is indeed well deserved and a resounding acknowledgement of your many years of meritorious service to the good people of Ibadan Emirate and our dear nation as well as the global community at large.

“As you ascend the throne and assume office, our fervent prayer is for the Almighty Allah to grant you added wisdom and good health to justify the trust and confidence reposed in you by the government and good people of Oyo State.

“While wishing you a successful reign, please be reassured of our personal support and prayers at all times.’’

