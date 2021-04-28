BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja

The deputy director, National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP), Federal Ministry of Health, Timothy Obot, has urged Nigerians to sleep under Long Lasting Insecticides Net (LLIN) to prevent malaria.

“We call on all Nigerians to begin to use nets and those who do not have net can buy it anywhere. Sleep inside a mosquito treated net because if an infected mosquito does not bite you, you will not have malaria.”

Nigeria alone accounts for 27 per cent of global malaria cases and 23 per cent of global malaria deaths. However, through government and partners’ intervention, malaria prevalence in the country has dropt from 42 per cent in 2010 to 27 per cent in 2015 and 23 per cent in 2018.

Obot also advised on use of Indoor Residual Spray (IRS) which is about the spraying of the inner wall of the house so that any mosquito that perches on the wall will die.

“This is a method that is not being used in great measure but it is very powerful, very successful. We are encouraging Nigerians, those that can afford it to do, so that you will not see mosquitos in the house because once they touch the wall, they will die.

“We also provide larva source management which involves larvicide and environmental management. Environmental management is very important, so we are encouraging everybody to keep their environment lean. It is not enough for you to have net on the window while in your environment, you have broken bottle, stagnant water and all kinds of things around your house including bushes.

“This will only encourage more vector to come into your room because you have provided a breeding ground for them. Every Nigerian should clean their environment.

“We encourage Nigerians to use all kinds of protective measures that are available and accessible to them; you can put mosquito nets on the door and windows to prevent mosquitos from coming in.”