Akwa Ibom State governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Udom Emmanuel, yesterday told Nigeria workers that help is on the way to end their suffering.

The governor, in a goodwill message to Nigerian workers, released by spokesperson of his Presidential Campaign Council, Bola Bolawole, said the suffering of Nigerian workers have not gone unnoticed and their cries for help have not gone unheard.

“Tell Nigerian workers, indeed all Nigerians, that help is on the way. I have been moved by the cries of our people to join the presidential race.

“My passion is to bring my capacity and capability to bear on the economic life of this country to turn around a comatose economy to the benefit of all Nigerians.

“I am trained. I am tested. I understand the economy. I know the various languages it responds to. My track record in both the private and public sector bears me out.

“ I promise Nigerian workers that I as president of this great country will partner with them to turn the economy around.

“Under my administration, workers will get their due. They will occupy a prime place in my consideration of policies and programmes”

The presidential hopeful called on Nigerian workers to stop agonising and bemoaning their situation but organise behind a man who can turn poverty into prosperity and restore the country’s lost glory.

“I know what to do to arrest the slide in the value of the Naira, to escape the debt trap that is strangulating the economy, to create jobs, and bring about a vast improvement in the decrepit state of infrastructure within the shortest possible time.

“If only with the success I have recorded with Ibom Air, where the country as a whole has failed, you know I have capacity and capability.

If only with the fact that Akwa Ibom now manufactures and exports syringes overseas, you know I have the capacity to stop Nigeria’s over-reliance on oil and diversity the economy.

“If only with the fact that little Akwa Ibom is second only to Lagos State in attracting Foreign Direct Investment, you know that I know how to attract investment into Nigeria.

“ Workers of Nigeria, stop agonizing! Organize and partner with a man who has the passion to make Nigeria great again.

“Udom Gabriel Emmanuel will wipe your tears. I wish you a happy workers day even as I extend my hand of fellowship to you. Grab it! And together we shall make Nigeria great again!”