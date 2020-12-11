The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) yesterday described former defence minister Gen Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma’s undying faith in the prospects of the nation rising to its manifest destiny of being Africa’s giant in all positive ramifications as indelible.

In a statement to celebrate the Danjuma’s 83rd birthday, MBF congratulated him for being “the father and illustrious son of the Middle Belt region.” The group also paid glowing tribute to “this distinguished son of Nigeria.”

The statement signed by the national president of the MBF, Dr Pogu Bitrus, said the relevance of General Danjuma in the making of Nigeria remains a reference point.

“His untiring efforts at ensuring national cohesion and development of our country can never be in doubt. His constant interventions in precarious moments of national history are inspirational and definitive.

“General Danjuma’s undying faith in the prospects of our nation rising to its manifest destiny of being Africa’s giant in all positive ramifications remains indelible. His participation in peacekeeping military operations in Africa and beyond demonstrate his belief in the peaceful disposition of the human race.

“On this occasion of his 83rd birthday, we cannot but acknowledge his ineradicable footprints in military, politics, business and philanthropy. The General remains a national legend that has continued to bestride our land as the consistent colossus and an endearing symbol of our better angels for the public good across ethnic and religious divides.

“More than any organisation, the $100 billion TY Danjuma Foundation, of which he is the Founder, is bringing hope and succour to millions of Nigerians through health and educational interventions.

Working with over 50 NGOs, the Foundation is not resting on its oars to salvage the less privileged of the Nigerian society.

“In a nation almost populated by men and women who are afraid to speak the truth, this Son of the Middle Belt has never grown weary of speaking truth to power and calling for justice for all Nigeria’s ethnic nationalities. Having participated in the civil war, General Danjuma knows the implications of crisis. To avoid a repeat of such dark moments, he has been in the forefront of calling on various

previous governments, including the present, to urgently resolve the furious insecurity unleashed on Nigerian communities by Boko Haram, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements,” the statement added.

MBF said in the 83 years of his life, half of this has been spent on public service and advocating for good causes.

“Even out of the corridors of power, General Danjuma has not bid farewell as he has continued to contribute his quota to the peace and development of his immediate community, Taraba and Nigeria in general. His participation as the Chairman of the Victim Support Fund (VSF) demonstrates his commitment to ending misery, anguish perpetrated

against defenceless citizens by blood-curdling terrorists and enemies of the Nigerian state.

“For someone who loves Nigeria and cherishes a new dawn for abundant prosperity, peace for the citizenry, there can be no greater wish than pray to the Almighty God to grant him long life to witness a new dawn of justice for all Nigeria’s ethnic nationalities. In the Middle Belt, we cannot forget his support and guidance in assisting us forge our common identities and working towards improving the lives of our

suffering majority. The Middle Belt Forum wishes General Danjuma many more years in service to God and country,” the statement added.