Rivers State governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has described former Niger State governor, Dr. Babangida Aliyu, as a mole in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike, who reacted to a statement credited to Aliyu where he accused the Rivers’ governor of being a dictator, told journalists in Port Harcourt yesterday that the former Niger governor was a liability and a mole in PDP.

He said, “There is no political dictator in Rivers State as far as PDP is concerned. This is one state PDP is sure of winning any day, any time. But, this is not the case in Niger State where Babangida Aliyu was governor.

“Babangida Aliyu is a political liability to the PDP; he is not an asset. This is a man who openly said they worked against former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015. Thank God former Governor Jonah Jang and Sule Lamido said it was a lie and they were not with him.

“Babangida Aliyu is what you call a chronic liar and serial betrayer. He is a mole in PDP. I challenge him; he is a mole in PDP,” he said.

The governor said the PDP had not been able to conduct its congresses in Niger State due to the former governor’s dictatorial tendencies, adding that the party failed woefully in the 2015 and 2019 general elections due to Aliyu’s influence.

Wike said, “You can imagine if Aliyu can make PDP to win in Niger State. No PDP congress has been held in Niger State because of Aliyu’s dictatorial tendencies.

He has no job. Let Babangida Aliyu show us one concrete things that he did Niger State as governor. In 2015, PDP lost in Niger State because he worked against the party. In 2019, PDP lost woefully; we have no senator or House of Representatives member in Niger State.”

The governor wondered why Aliyu, who opposed the choice of Prince Uche Secondus in 2017 as PDP national chairman, would turn round to be the spokesman of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.