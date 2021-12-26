Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have applauded Kebbi State governor and chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Atiku Bagudu, as well as their Nasarawa State counterpart, Abdullahi Sule, over what they described as their commitment to President Muhammadu Buhari’s change agenda.

The governors, who stated this in their congratulatory messages to the duo on their 60th and 62nd birthday celebrations respectively, restated resolve to continue to work with the Buhari administration in rolling out programmes that would help the states to create jobs, combat insecurity, boost the economic, and reduce poverty in the country to the barest minimum.

In a 60th birthday message to chairman of their forum, the APC governors said Bagudu had been committed to the development of the APC as a party and democracy in the country.

In the statement released on their behalf by Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, the progressive governors noted that as their leader, the Kebbi State governor has initiated programmes to ensure sustained unity among the progressive team, even as they said they would take a cue from Bagudu by also initiating programmes to develop their states.

They stated: “Recognising that the politics of Nigeria is passing through fundamental changes, which is a necessary condition for the institution of enduring progressive governance, as our Chairman, you have been able to inspire us to come up with initiatives to ensure that our party remained focused towards delivering on our mandate to change Nigeria”.

For Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule who also marked his 62nd birthday, the APC governors noted that Suoe had been committed to President Buhari’s change agenda, united and prosperous Nigeria.

In a birthday message signed by Kebbi State governor and chairman of the PGF, Babudu, the governors said, “We, in particular, wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria, under the leadership of our party, APC.

“We acknowledge your contributions to our team of Progressive Governors through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Nasarawa State as well as at the national level.

“As governor of Nasarawa State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, you represent the shining light of our politics”.