Nigerian Youth Ambassador to the United States and secretary-general, Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC) Dr Raymond Edoh has cautioned youths in Anambra State against violence during and after the coming election in the state.

Edoh, who spoke with LEADERSHIP in Abuja, noted that the youths have essential role to play in the success of the election, even as he urged them to abstain from political thuggery, ballot snatching, political terrorism and to avoid being used as an instrument for vote buying and harassment.

He expressed optimism and faith in the Anambra youths in ensuring a peaceful conduct of the election, even as he lauded youths in the region for their patience and endurance.

The youth ambassador also appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to thread with caution while discharging their electoral duties so that the decision of the masses is not frustrated.

He stressed the need for security agencies to come together and compare notes for proper deployment of personnel ahead of the election.

“I sincerely want to thank the Eastern youths of Nigeria. They have proven and shown their unreserved quest for a better Nigeria. But one thing is sure, we will all have a cause to celebrate at the end of the tunnel. Please, I am pleading with you all, to continue keeping faith in the Nigerian Project,” he added.