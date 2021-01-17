BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

The immediate past governor of Kano State, Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso, has canvassed the need for governments at all tiers to see the issues of youth education and empowerment as the needed panacea for development and growth of the country.

The former governor stated this in Abuja when he played host to a group of youths who came to condole with him over the recent passing away of his father.

Addressing his guests, Kwankwaso expressed serious concern over the growing problem of youth unemployment in the country, saying the situation portends a ticking time bomb for the country with a call on the government to urgently address the challenge.

The former governor further added that the problem of insecurity currently plaguing the country would also be taken care when youths are positively engaged in productive ventures.

According to him, the call became necessary owing to the fact that the youth in any country remain an important segment of the population which should never be ignored if such a country is to witness any meaningful progress and development.

“I am gravely concerned about the issue of youth unemployment in the country. I believe that the youth as the veritable segment of the nation’s demography, which should not in any way be ignored by government and other stakeholders in the country,” he stated.

He added that his source of concern was further accentuated by the fact that the youth form about 65 per cent of the nation’s population, which he said was very key and veritable platform for galvanizing national development.

“I believe that the government should devise the means for tapping into the zest of our youth being an active segment whose energies and vigour can be harnessed for the development of the country,” he said.

On the likely consequence the nation could face for ignoring the youth, he said, “The manifestation is there for all to see. The nation is currently witnessing large scale insecurity occasioned by youth unemployment and empowerment. The need to put a halt to this is now.”

Responding on behalf of the visitors, the leader, Mr. Martins Bello, who prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased, also added that they came to commiserate with the former governor over the passing away of his father, Late Alh. Musa Sale Kwankwaso, whom he described as a valued community leader who impacted positively on his Madobi community in Kano State.

Bello, who went nostalgic, also lauded the leadership style of Engr. Kwankwaso, especially during his stint in office as the Kano State governor, adding that the state benefited immensely in terms of infrastructure and human capital development.

“We cannot forget in a hurry the impactful leadership, which you rendered as the governor of Kano State. We are also keeping track of your activities outside government, particularly what you have been doing for the youth using the platform of the Kwakwasiyya Movement.

“We are happy that with the kind of passion and the visionary efforts that you have been deploring as a leader in the country, we are hopeful that Nigeria still has leaders with the heart of gold who are imbued with the zeal to develop the country,” Bello added.