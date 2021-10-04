As Nigeria marks 61st Independence Day, a new group, Global Alliance for Peace and Unity (GAYPU) has called on all Nigerian youths to shield their swords and desist from all forms of violence, hate speech and utterances capable of disintegrating the country.

GAYPU also challenged the nation’s youths to pursue peace and unity for the betterment of the country. National president of the organisation, Hon Solomon Pevkyaa, made the call in a communique issued in Abuja at the end of the maiden national delegates conference, which also coincided with Nigeria’s Independence Day.

He said Nigeria has gone far in her democratic process, which is equally evident in the infrastructural development that is seen all over the country even though the nation was yet to arrive at the desired destination.

“As patriotic Nigerian youths, there’s need to look inward, appreciate our potentials, embrace peace and unity, come together and see how we can channel our energy, talents and experiences towards advancing the Nigeria’s development agenda and shun separatism, our unity is our strength,” he stated.

He said that Global Alliance for Peace and Unity would continue to join hands with other groups and individuals to promote peace and unity of the country.

The conference resolved to hold a national peace talk/walk to sensitise Nigerians on the need for peaceful co-existence and tolerance.