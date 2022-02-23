The various policies initiated by the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele has produced very outstanding results the Youth Transparency Initiative (YTI) said yesterday.

The group averred that since Emefiele appointment as CBN governor in 2014, he has been relentless in building a strong financial system that has strengthened the nation’s economy adding that his unrelenting efforts at the apex bank has helped to navigate the Nigerian economy through turbulent economic challenges to growth and inclusiveness in policy development and implementation.

President of YTI, Kobo Halilu Umar, in a statement sighted by LEADERSHIP, noted that under Emefiele as governor, the CBN is more people focused, as its policies and programmes are tailored towards supporting small businesses and job creation.

“Under his leadership, the CBN introduced various interventions, which aimed at growing the economy, job creation and lifting people out of poverty.

Under him, the CBN introduced 37 intervention funds targeted at stimulating the economy and addressing the issue of unemployment.

“Through the development finance initiatives, the Bank granted N756.51 billion to 3,734,938 small holder farmers of which N120.24 billion was extended for the 2021 Wet Season to 627,051 farmers under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP).

“This has revolutionised the production of rice production in Nigeria, saving the country from spend over N356 billion annually on importation of rice which had hitherto affected local production negatively.

“The rice pyramid recently showcase in Abuja is a prove that we have broken the chains of rice importation. Similarly under Emefiele, the National Youth Investment Fund (NYIF), the CBN released N3.0 billion to 7,057 beneficiaries, of which 4,411 were individuals and 2,646 SMEs.

“In the creative industry, N3.22 billion was disbursed to 356 beneficiaries across movie production, movie distribution, software development, fashion, and IT verticals, under the Creative Industry Financing Initiative (CIFI). Also the CBN under the N1.0 trillion Real Sector Facility, released N923.41 billion to 251 real sector projects, of which 87 were in light manufacturing, 40 in agro based industry, 32 in services and 11 in mining.

“In the health sector the CBN disbursed N98.41 billion for 103 health projects under the bank’s Healthcare Sector Intervention Facility (HSIF)”.

YTI also said Emeifele’s significant support for the Nigerian economy through the use of intervention funds to boost growth is laudable which shows that he has proven himself to be a diligent and determined public servant whose track records will remain indelible in history.

“It is for this that the Youth for Transparency initiative, wish to passionately appeal to Emefiele to contest for the 2023 Presidency. The APC must go for nothing but the very best. We believe that Dr. Emefiele is the best because he has demonstrated competence and capacity that qualifies him to be the President of Nigeria.

Nigeria needs a technocrat who is verse in global economic issues” the group stressed.