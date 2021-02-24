By Mohammed Tijjani

The Nigerian Youth Mobilisation and Enlightenment Movement (NIYEM) has appealed to Nigerians not to allow provocation and incitement by some persons to disrupt the peaceful coexistence in the country.

NIYEM also urged Northern governors to stop bickering among themselves and face the task of restoring security to the region.

The leaders of the group, Sammani Sherif-Baashir and Yusuf Abubakar, made the appeal on Wednesday in Kaduna at a news conference.

They denounced the recent inciting and provocative statements by some individuals in the country, describing their actions as uncalled for.

“The recent happening is condemnable and uncalled for. Therefore, we urge all Nigerians not to allow provocation and incitement to divide our collective stand as a people.

“We will never allow our people to subject other tribes living in the North to any inhuman treatment.

“Be assured that we are one, as the constitution of our land gives everybody equal rights to stay and do his business in any part of the country.

“We must respect dignity and wellbeing of each other by giving shelter and protection to each other.

“Northern governors need to urgently put their house in order over present unfortunate scenario played by some of their members.

‘’These members brazenly attack each other for a reason that has nothing to do with the issues on ground while escalating tension and hatred among Nigerians,’’ the group said.

They also urged the Presidency to acquire the requisite weapons and train the armed forces and other security personnel, while recruiting more personnel to protect all Nigerians.

“The Presidency should also caution certain political office holders making unguarded utterances, seen as dangerous to the success of this war against insecurity in the country.

“Such utterances are capable of mocking our country and creating confusion among Nigerians.

“We call on all peace-loving Nigerians irrespective of their primordial sentiments, to come together and play their roles.

“This is towards having a stronger and united Nigeria, where everyone is safe wherever he or she chooses to live or transact business.

“Our national cohesion is more important than individuals,’’ the group said.(NAN)