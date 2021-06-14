Nigeria Ethnic Youth Leaders Council has lauded the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, over the apex bank’s about 37 intervention programmes introduced to boost the country’s economy.

Advertisements





The council, which is made up of the Arewa Consultative Youth Movement, Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Youth Movement, Niger Delta Youth Council, Oduduwa Youths and Middle Belt Youths, in a statement credited to the acting director, Corporate Communications Department, CBN, Mr Osita Nwanisobi, as saying that the bank currently has about 37 purpose-driven interventions.

In a statement by Ohanaeze secretary-general and head of coalition secretariat, Nwada Ike Chiamaka, said, “We make bold to say that with these clearly thoughtout interventions, the nation’s economy is growing fast.

“We also testify to the fact that some of the interventions such as the Anchor Borrowers Programme, have turned out to be game changers in the lives of the beneficiaries,” he said.