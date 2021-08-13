With the increasing uptake of technology as an enabler by a huge number in the younger generation, the innovative minds and skills of the youth will serve as the fuel for development.

The minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare, stated at this year’s International Youth Day celebration held the Ladi Kwali Hall, Sheraton Hotel in Abuja, yesterday.

He said amidst the increasingly technology driven by youthful generation of brilliant and innovative minds, this year’s occasion offers the world an opportunity to again implement timely policies that will harness the innovative talents of the youth for development.

“Our world is increasingly technology driven by a youthful generation of brilliant and innovative minds who are daring and ready to discover new frontiers through innovation. From fintech, to E-medicine, e-agriculture, solar energy systems, digital arts, digital marketing, robotics and artificial intelligence, the youth hold sway,” Dare said.

“The theme for this year’s international youth day celebration is ‘Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health’. It speaks to using innovation to solve problems and to protect human Health. We must support you in their bold endeavours.

“Why not let us start by giving them a seat at the table. A chance at the foot in the door and begin the streamlining of their ideas.”

The sports minister urged leaders at all levels to provide youth with the tools and support they need to succeed. “We must challenge them to new frontiers and provide them with the tools and support they need. We must equally demand from our youth a refocused mindset that sees government and the Public service as collaborators and not adversaries. This conversation is ongoing.”

According to him, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development in line with the theme for this year’s celebration, belief when youth are properly educated, engaged, with their innovation and entrepreneurial solutions, they will continue to play a very significant role in the actualization of the 2030 Agenda which include poverty reduction; social inclusion; health care; biodiversity conservation; and climate change mitigation, saying the Ministry, uses the opportunity of this celebration to echo the voices of the youth and also assure them that Government is committed to working towards more equitable food systems with their full involvement and participation.