A youngster M.Sai Sundar has set a new world record for the International Book of Records.

Sai received 207 online certificates in one day and smashed the previous record of receiving 90 certificates in a day.

A second-year BA Economics student in Loyola College, Sai said , “I don’t like to sit idle and waste time as whenever he comes across any interesting webinars or e-quizzes, he participates in them.

Last month, he came to know about a world record in which a person received 90 certificates on a single day.

He wanted to motivate youngsters and decided to break that record. From June onwards, he started looking for dates that have a maximum number of webinars, online internships, etc.

He found out that on July 3, many online events, quizzes were hosted across the globe.

He applied for all of them in June itself where he logged in to his computer on July 2, 12 am and signed out on July 3, 11 pm.

He attended various commerce and economics-related webinars, target-based internships and e-quizzes for 23 hours and received 207 online certificates in one day.”