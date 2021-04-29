By Hosea Yusuf, Abuja

Former special adviser to the Cross River State governor on youth and sports development, Prince Godwin Edward, has urged youth in the country to focus on nation building rather than destroying Nigeria’s image.

He gave the advice while receiving an award as ‘Good Ambassador’ from Spilled Magazine in Abuja.

He promised to continue to invest in sports and human development to better the lives of children and athletes nationwide, saying advance youth-led approaches toward achieving sustainable development, social equity, innovative solutions, community resilience, and transformation.

“no nation can develop without investment in education, science and sports development. Education is the weapon in fighting poverty, unemployment, drug addiction and other social vices in every society,” he said.

According to him, youths only need support and encouragement from the governments, individuals and organisations to bring their creative minds to the fore.

He stressed the need for the government to engage more youth in governance to reduce crime across the country.

He however, described the publisher of Spilled Magazine, Dr Adebayo Edward, as a humble gentleman full of knowledge, who has immensely contributed greatly to nation building.