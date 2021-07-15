The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dame Pauline Tallen, has identified education of women and youths as key to economic development of Nigeria.

She added that giving education to these groups which form the greater number in the society would help to reduce inequality with their men counterpart.

Speaking on Wednesday during the inauguration of women and youth groups by the Uyo Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (UYOCCIMA) in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, the Minister urged women to work towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) particularly in ending poverty.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Anthonia Ekpa, the Minister lauded UYOCCIMA for the initiative and promised assistance in terms of partnership in forming women groups, which she said would facilitate support from the Federal Government.

According to her, “Giving education to women and youths will help in reducing inequality and ensure rapid economic development in Nigeria. Women should work towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals particularly in ending poverty.

”I wish to commend association for this initiative and I promise to render assistance in terms of partnership by forming women groups or affinity groups which would facilitate support from the federal government.”

In a keynote address, Iyalode Alaba Lawson, a one-time president of the National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (NACCIMA), emphasised the need for self-discipline, integrity and etiquettes as the guiding principles for success in business, adding that though women are more into SMEs, ”there is need to bring them together for us to do things right.’’

For his part, president of UYOCCIMA, Obong Nseyen Ebong, noted that bringing women and youth groups together was meant to unleash their economic potentials, noting that the population of the two groups far outweighs that of men.

“Since we started the idea of women and youths groups, I have been pleasantly surprised by their commitment and their enthusiasm. The trade groups were created within the association to fast track entrepreneurship and economic development,” he said.

Ebong, who hinted that UYOCCIMA would grant interest-free loans to those seeking funds to expand their businesses, urged the would-be beneficiaries to pay back the loans within the stipulated time.