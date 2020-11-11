By Shalom Oludele, Abuja

A retired Army general, Yakubu Usman has called on religious organisations, especially the Church to ensure youths are used as tools to build peace in the country.

Speaking in Abuja, while presenting a paper tagged: “The Church and Peace Building,” at De Ambassadors 2020 Leadership Forum, where he also identified four areas of peace enhancement: peace-making, peace keeping, peace enforcement, and peace building.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the situation we find ourselves today requires peace building, and if the church cannot start talking of this subject, then we will have ourselves to blame.

In his speech, the coordinator of the event, Oba Boniface Omozuapo, informed that the purpose of the forum is to bring together key persons from different denominations for the purpose of building the culture of peace in our nation, which is why De Ambassadors 2020 Leadership Forum has its theme as: “The Role of The Church in Nation Building.”

The 1st speaker, Dr Oluwole O. Aina (the Asiwaju of Iresi land), who presented a paper on the topic: “The Church and Political Leadership”, stressed that the Church cannot be separated from political leadership as some people erroneously believed, and added that the book of Judges and several other scriptures in the Holy Bible support this fact.

He further said that our society will not change until we begin to think less of ourselves and more about others.

He added that titles are good, but if it comes down to a choice between title and testimony, go for testimony.

Also, the second speaker, Mr Awa U. Kalu SAN, speaking on the topic: The Church and the Constitution”, anchored his insights on a song written by a Nobel Laureate, Bob Dylan, around 1962.

He said in Nigeria, the Constitution makes a provision similar to the one in the US Constitution and it directs that “the government of the federation or of a state shall not adopt any religion as state religion, and added that the constitution, therefore, did not make any religion more important than the other.

He said the early books of the bible and others like Romans 13, Titus 3, and more, are indications that God does not joke with respect to the constituted authority. This is because He is a God of order, who will not tolerate rebellion.

“While there may be conflict here and there, it does not appear that radical evidence exists of state policy, which allows one religion to dominate one or all others.

“It is hoped that each citizen will sustain his or her faith and worship wherever he or she pleases without raising conflict,” he said, and added that how this can be achieved is an assignment for all of us.