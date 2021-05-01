By Abdullahi Olesin, Ilorin

Some youths in Odo-Owa in Oke- Ero local government area of Kwara State on Friday laid ambush for six suspected kidnappers who had been terrorising the people of the area and arrested them.

The suspected kidnappers whose gang leader was identified one Ramoni were said to have kidnapped four persons, including a Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) officer in Odo- Owa on Wednesday and thereafter demanded N8m ransom.

A source told LEADERSHIP Weekend that the family of the victims paid N2m to the kidnappers as the first tranche and it was when they were about to pay the balance of N6m that the youths pounced on the kidnappers and arrested them.

He added that the kidnappers had been handed over to security agents in the area.

It was also learnt that a building belonging to the leader of the gang was set on fire by the irate youths in Omu-Aran.

When contacted, the spokesman of Kwara State Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, said the command had not been officially informed about the development.

He, however, said he had received telephone calls on the issue.