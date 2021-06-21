The Yoruba Youth Socio-cultural Association (YYSA) has backed President Muhammadu Buhari’s call on restructuring agitators to pressurize state governors to relinquish autonomous power to local government and judiciary in their various states as entrenched in the nation’s constitution.

The association’s national president, Comrade Olalekan Hammed said on Sunday that the President was right

According to him, agitation for restructuring will be malicious and dangerous if the governors failed to respect the constitution.

“Our agitation for restructuring will be truly malicious and indeed dangerous if governors at state level refuse to respect the constitution by granting local government and judiciary their constitutional right”, he said.

Olalekan noted that President Buhari in his efforts to free local government chairmen and judiciary from their oppressors signed executive order 10 which granted two of them autonomy.

“No matter the extent of power devolution that is being done in Nigeria as part of restructuring, even if we return to the regional system in line with the 1963 Republican Constitution without functional local government and judicial independence there will be no meaningful development

“Moreover, there is a lot of sense in President Buhari’s statement that the most important thing is ensuring functional grassroot for us to be able to curtail the problem of insecurity.

“There is no doubt that effective communication and local security formation with the support of local authorities at grassroot will put an end to security problems bedeviling the country.’’